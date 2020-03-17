A statement was issued March 16 at 4:15 p.m.:
"Dear families,
I’d like to start by thanking all our families and staff for your ongoing patience and understanding through the past 24 hours. We acknowledge that the recent announcement to cancel classes came without much notice and we appreciate your cooperation. What we can tell you is that in anticipation of such an announcement, Prairie Rose staff had already begun preparations of reviewing how we could continue to best serve students through the remainder of the year, if necessary.
Over the past 24 hours our staff have been working collaboratively with their principals to develop education plans that will meet the needs of all students. By Wednesday, you should receive a phone call from your child’s teacher who will discuss learning options for your child, and what kind of access you have to reliable internet and technology devices. We know that not everyone will have this same access, so we want to find out how we can continue to communicate and provide instruction no matter what your situation. As a division, we are committed to getting through this together.
We also know that many of you are eager to come into the schools to pick up belongings that were left behind last week. Our schools are working out schedules that will allow for restricted access to our school buildings. Please make sure you are cleared to enter the school, based on the requirements outlined by the Chief Medical Officer of Health, before entering. We have created an assessment guide for you to review (find it here). If you are not cleared to enter the school, please call so we can make other arrangements. The last thing we want is to have students and staff coming in contact with those who might be ill. Thank you for your cooperation on this matter.Stay safe and well everyone,
Roger Clarke
Superintendent of Schools
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.