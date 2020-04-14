The Highway 3 Twinning Development Association is excited to announce the Potato Growers of Alberta have joined a growing number of new Association members in support of Twinning Highway 3.
“Both associations share many of the same needs in transportation, primarily safer and more efficient highways for the movement of goods and services across our province. Highway 3 from Medicine Hat to the BC Border is a critical pipeline for moving an increasing number of commodities to processors and the conduit for transporting the final products to market. Starting construction now will provide a greater than 3 to 1 return on investment and stimulate critically needed jobs.” says H3TDA President, Bill Chapman
The potato industry in Alberta provides over $1 billion into the AB economy every year. There are 5 major processing plants, several fresh packing houses and a dehydration plant in Alberta with 4 plants being along the Highway 3 corridor and the other one in Calgary. Every potato that feeds these plants at one time or another must travel some portion of Highway 3. During the course of a year this equates to over 3.5 million tons of potatoes travelling the Highway 3 corridor as seed, raw processing (fry and chip) and finished product.
“The Potato Growers of Alberta is a proud member of the Highway 3 Twinning Development Association because we feel that this corridor is the lifeline of our Industry. Without this highway, none of our value added industry would be here in Southern Alberta.
The thousands of trucks that move our product, as part of the food supply chain, need a safe environment to operate in, not only for our industry but for the safety of the general public that also use this highway on a daily basis.” says PGA Executive Director, Terence Hochstein.
Additional reasons to maintain momentum towards twinning include:
Engineering and Road Construction companies are quiet now, equating in a competitive market that will provide for potentially lower costs to twin, while also creating jobs/getting road construction trades back to work.
New or expanded 2019/2020 investments that significantly increase trucking on Hwy 3 single lanes include the Purple Springs Fertilizer Plant, Lundbreck Mining, Foremost Wind Turbine Staging Facility, and Medicine Hat agri-food to name a
few. Anticipated expansion and improved crop density will stimulate more food processing developments. Industries and commuters are in critical position if twinning does not commence soon in the remaining areas.
The 24 kms of passing lanes built in the early 2000s are not adequate anymore and do not have the capacity to move the increasing numbers of vehicles, both transport and automobile, especially at the rate of economic growth.
Import/Export through Southern Alberta and southeastern BC US Border crossings are currently the 2nd and 3rd Busiest in Canada.
The long-range benefit of Highway 3 twinning will reduce the GOA transportation maintenance budget for an extended period.
Our Southern Alberta economic contribution is significant. Getting our products to market is a Provincial and National benefit, as is the importance of ensuring our truckers, farmers, tourists and commuters do not take their life in their hands. As such, the Provincial Government needs to consider funding the twinning of Highway 3 as part of the recently announced 2 Billion stimulus
package to champion jobs and support the expanding economy of Southern Alberta, and the Province.
"What cannot be debated is that the New Deal programs gave hope to millions of citizens who had given up hope, in addition the infrastructure of the United States was rebuilt, modernized and many of the projects were springboards for a future where the U.S. would dominate world affairs." [on U.S President Roosevelt’s New Deal job stimulus program during the Depression].
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.