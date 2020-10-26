At 3:00 PM on Sunday, October 25, 2020, Prairie Rose School Division was informed by Alberta Health Services of a positive student case of COVID-19 connected to Parkside Junior High School in Redcliff. School related close contacts were identified and a total of 8 staff and 13 students have been placed into quarantine. All other parents and staff received notification about the case on Sunday evening.
Those who are required to isolate will continue to be supported by the school through online and remote learning methods. Siblings and family members of close contacts are not required to self-isolate, however they are asked to monitor for any signs or symptoms of COVID-19. Out of respect for privacy and in accordance with AHS guidelines, we cannot disclose personal details about the positive case.
Our Parkside School remains open to in-person learning and we are working closely with Alberta Health Services to ensure necessary measures are in place to protect students and staff. We continue to focus on preventing the spread of COVID-19 and have directed our custodian team to conduct enhanced cleaning protocols of the school. This additional cleaning will focus on areas where the individual was present along with our continuous attention to high touch areas and surfaces throughout the facility.
We also remind all families to monitor for any signs or symptoms of COVID-19 using our Student Illness Guide and keep students who are sick away from school. Rest assured we will continue to work closely with AHS and the Medical Officer of Health in the South Zone to ensure that we follow their ongoing recommendations.
For more information about positive COVID-19 cases in school please read COVID-19 in Schools (K-12) Settings.
