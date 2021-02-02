On Jan. 30, at 12:20 p.m., Pincher Creek RCMP responded to a complaint of mischief at a rural location a few kilometers east of Pincher Creek on Township Road 64.
Police observed 8 grain bags containing barley which had been damaged by unknown culprits. The damage compromised the integrity of the bags causing the barley to be exposed to the elements. Each bag of barley is valued at $225,000.
The investigation determined that the incident occurred sometime between 4 p.m. on Jan. 29 and 10 a.m. on Jan. 30.
Pincher Creek RCMP are asking the public's assistance for any information in relation to this incident or identifying those responsible. Please contact Pincher Creek RCMP at 403-627-6010 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.
