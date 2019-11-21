The RCMP are trying to locate 23-year-old Derrick Edward Robinson. Derrick was last seen in Pincher Creek on Nov. 14 and both the RCMP and his family want to confirm his well being.
Derrick is described as:
- Caucasian;
- Brown hair / hazel eyes;
- 6’ tall / 200 lbs;
- Last known to be wearing a grey jacket, red shirt, tie and dress pants;
- Has an eyebrow piercing.
If you have seen Derrick Robinson or have information related to his whereabouts, please contact the Pincher Creek RCMP at 403-627-6010.
