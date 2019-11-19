At approximately 9 a.m., this morning (Nov. 19) Pikani RCMP with assistance from Pincher Creek RCMP responded to a collision between a car and cattle liner on Highway 3 approximately 15 kms east of Brocket.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a car was heading eastbound on Highway 3 when it struck a westbound cattle liner head on.
The lone occupant of the car, a 75-year-old male from Pincher Creek, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the cattle liner was not injured.
Roads conditions were icy and snow covered at the time of the collision.
Pikani RCMP remain on scene and traffic is currently being re-routed through the Pikani Nation. Larger commercial vehicles are not able to pass at this time as cattle are being removed. The re-route is anticipated to last several hours.
The name of the deceased will not be released.
