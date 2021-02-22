On Feb. 21, 2021, at 8:38 a.m., Piikani RCMP received a 911 call of a female in medical distress at a residence on the Piikani Nation.
Piikani RCMP attended the residence, along with emergency medical services. An 18-year old female was found to be in cardiac arrest. Life saving efforts were administered however the female was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The RCMP Forensic Identification Unit was called in to assist with the investigation.
An autopsy has been ordered and is scheduled for later this week at the Calgary Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
The preliminary investigation indicates the death may be related to a drug overdose and the investigation is on-going.
Although there is no indication that this death is related to other reported suspected overdoses in the Province this past weekend, the RCMP are again warning the public that illicit substances may be associated to drugs that may be laced with lethal quantities of opioid-related substances such as fentanyl, carfentanil or methamphetamines.
If anyone has information about this incident, please contact the Piikani RCMP at 403-965-2000 or your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.
