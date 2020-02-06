On January 29, Students in Grades 6 to 9 from the Piikani Nation participated in S.T.E.M. activities offered by the University of Lethbridge's Destination Exploration program.
Steph Elder, Program Coordinator for Destination Exploration, describes S.T.E.M. as being science, technology, engineering, and math. Everything Destination Project does, Elder said,involves components of science or math or engineering and it helps brings projects to life. The space used for the projects is a safe space for students that come in to experience hands on learning, try new things, ask questions, to fail and to move forward.
Destination Project, Elder said, has been around for 18 years and does programming for grades K to eight and offers both workshops in the classroom, field trips to campus, and summer camps.
“Basically, we show kids that science is fun,” Elder said.
Valerie Archibald, Director of Youth Outreach, said that the space where the current workshops and workshops in the past took place is is currently designated as a community outreach and youth engagement space.
“We've learned that the students are hungry for science and autonomy for S.T.E.M. knowledge that has allowed us to expand,” Archibald said. “We can to say to their teachers: what are you teaching? What do you want us to showcase for your students? We can provide them opportunities that they don't have in their classrooms. We have technology, we've got books, we’ve got makey-makeys, we've got different micro controllers and robots and tech equipment that they don't have in school. All of this really allows them the opportunity to explore those pieces.”
The University of Lethbridge, Archibald said, has provided that for Destination Exploration to be able to deliver programming that will enhance S.T.E.M. learning. The program is to help students really grasp that science is fun and that it can be a part of their everyday learning.
“Our relationship with the school has existed for a number of years and we’ve been able to walk alongside them,support their S.T.E.M. learning and work with them on that passion,” Archibald said. “The really strong partnership allows us to be at school as well as have their students come to the university that allows them to experience campus, really become comfortable on campus, and know that this is a viable option for them.”
Archibald said that the first workshop was in September and the focus was on Science, so the students participated in chemistry, energy, and other similar activities.
“It was fantastic,”Archibald said. “We were able to really help with and walk alongside their curriculum delivery on those pieces.”
The 26 students spent the morning learning an overview of electricity and about circuits, creating a circuit with makey-makeys and wires, and learning about how they themselves can be part of a circuit, and learning about how to use circuits to operate virtual keyboards.
At the peak of the workshop, Elder challenged the students to use cardboard, tinfoil, and their makey-makeys to create buttons that would either enable them to play a virtual keyboard or play levels of Super Mario Bros on the laptops provided to them.
“We're here to provide kind of that situation where kids can see the science behind their lives and help them so they can connect it to what they're doing at home,” Elder said. “We can provide that cultural addition to Blackfoot knowledge, but they see that at home. That's their culture. That's their own ways of knowing, and so we to get them in and we can show them that what they're doing at home is exactly what we're doing, just in a different way. It's as kind of a nice way of bringing traditional knowledge and Western science together. Western science is based off of traditional knowledge. We're just here to hopefully make and give them opportunities to see that connection”
