The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit have charged an adult male in relation to the homicide of Tregan Crow Eagle whose remains were located on the Piikani Nation July 27, 2020.
Dustin Big Bull (37) of the Piikani Nation has been charged with second degree murder and causing an indignity to human remains.
After a judicial hearing, Dustin Big Bull has been remanded to appear in Pincher Creek Provincial Court on Oct. 27, 2020.
As these matters are now before the courts, the RCMP will not be commenting further.
