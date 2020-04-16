Personal protective equipment (PPE) is reaching Albertans across the province as the government continues its procurement and distribution effort amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
While AHS is working to connect PPE to Alberta’s health-care workers, the Provincial Operators Centre is working to connect PPE to non-AHS facilities including, but not limited to, optometrist offices, funeral homes, pharmacies, disability service providers and social service and civil society groups. Non-AHS facilities are encouraged to continue requesting PPE through the government’s one-stop email address at pessecc-logistics@gov.ab.ca.
In addition to regular procurement methods, government is continuing to procure PPE through the Alberta Bits and Pieces Program, which has received about 4,000 offers to date, including 400 specific offers for PPE such as masks, respirators, sanitizer and ventilators.
Quick facts
- AHS, Covenant Health and subsidiary facilities have received more than four million masks.
- 941 long-term care facilities, designated supportive living facilities, addictions and mental health facilities and home care providers have received more than 1.5 million masks.
- Health-care workers such as midwives, pediatricians, gynecologists and obstetricians have received over 1.1 million gloves, over 240,000 masks, over 41,300 gowns and over 44,000 face shields.
- The Provincial Operations Centre is in the process of distributing 1,500 orders for PPE, including to 1,470 pharmacies through the Alberta Pharmacists’ Association.
- About 400 municipal first responder agencies will receive one million masks and one million gloves.
- 84 seniors long-term and extended care facilities will receive 11,000 canisters of wipes.
- 110 addictions and mental health agencies will receive full shipments of PPE.
