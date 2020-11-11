Have you ever been interested in learning about night photography? Sign up for the Beginners Night Photography Workshop at the Police Point Park Nature Centre November 19 at 7 p.m.
Everyone will meet first at the Nature Centre to go over camera settings and techniques for taking photos in low light situations. Following discussions, we will venture out to various locations in Police Point Park for some hands-on experience.
It is required to bring a camera, tripod, and optional extra batteries. Park staff also encourage everyone to dress for the weather. There are limited spots available so pre-registration is a must. Bring your masks.
Additional information about this and other upcoming events is available through our website (www.natureline.info) or on Facebook (policepointpark). Phone the Nature Centre’s Nature Line at (403) 529-6225 during regular business hours – Tuesday through Sunday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. all year long.
