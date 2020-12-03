The Economic Developers Alberta (EDA) awarded its 2020 Business Retention and Expansion Award of Excellence (Large Community) to Palliser Economic Partnership for its role in developing the Len Mitzel Logistics Park, in the Village of Foremost. The awards were announced during the EDA’s virtual conference on November 25 and 26, recognizing the efforts of Palliser Economic Partnership and the Village of Foremost to develop the logistics park, which serves as a laydown yard for major wind energy projects, and agrifood processing.
“The Len Mitzel Logistics Park is a significant economic driver for Southeast Alberta as it provides for much freer movement of goods into and out of Southeast Alberta”, says Jay Slemp, Chair, Palliser Economic Partnership. “The Village of Foremost approached us with the opportunity to partner on this project in 2017 and we commend the entire Palliser Economic Partnership board of directors for recognizing the value of this project and supporting it.”
The rail yard is located at the eastern terminus of Forty Mile Rail, one of only three operational short-line railroads in Alberta. When major wind energy projects were initially planned for Southeast Alberta, the Village of Foremost recognized that it could serve as an entry point for wind turbine components. That vision was proven when the Len Mitzel Logistics Park was selected as the primary laydown and transload location for Capital Power’s 300 megawatt Whitla Wind Project.
“We are very fortunate to have Palliser Economic Partnership as a partner,” says Lorne Buis, Mayor, Village of Foremost. “They recognized the value of this project, supported it from the beginning, and took a proactive role in its development. In fact, without their support, this project would not have been possible. The award is very well deserved.”
About Palliser Economic Partnership
Palliser Economic Partnership is a regional alliance of communities and businesses that work together to enhance the area’s economic well-being. Palliser Economic Partnership is made up of 29 appointed members representing 19 shareholders, including urban and rural municipalities and a post-secondary institution.
About Economic Developers Alberta
Economic Developers Alberta (EDA) is Alberta's leading economic development network. For almost 50 years, it has been committed to advancing the economic development profession by providing resources, professional development and networking opportunities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.