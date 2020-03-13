From operators at the Canalta Centre in Medicine Hat:
"Effective immediately, the Alberta government is asking all large gatherings in the province to be cancelled in order to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our province.
Alberta is asking organizers to cancel any events that have more than 250 attendees. This includes large sporting events, conferences, concerts, and community events.
As such, we regret to announce that we will have to postpone the scheduled Brad Paisley concert on Friday, March 13th at the Canalta Centre.
We are assessing the situation, and working with the tour management on the possibility of another date. We will communicate additional information including our ticket policy for this event directly to impacted patrons as details become available. Please stay tuned for further details."
