Oyen RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in identifying 2 individuals associated with the business break-in and ATM theft that occurred in Oyen Alberta on November 23rd.
At 6:00 a.m. November 23rd, two masked individuals broke through the front of door of the Deb Mart, in Oyen.
Using a vehicle, a F350 the suspects smashed the main entrance and pulled out the ATM. After removing the ATM from the property, the masked individuals returned to remove cigarettes and lottery tickets from the counter.
The vehicle described in this break and enter has since been located burned out in a rural area of Alberta. Witnesses described the suspects fleeing that scene into a large lifted dark coloured Dodge Ram truck, pulling a white enclosed trailer.
Public assistance is sought in relation to this incident. If you have any information, or have seen anything suspicious in the area, please contact the Oyen RCMP at 403-664-3505.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.
