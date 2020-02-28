As a result of further investigation, Oyen RCMP have laid charges in relation to a fatal collision that took place on Aug. 20, 2019, at 3:30 p.m., on Highway 9 near Range Road 73, that resulted in three deaths.
This was a complex collision involving 11 vehicles.
Daniel Zacharias Wollmann (22) from Mitchell, Man., is charged with:
· Dangerous operation causing death (x3)
· Dangerous operation causing bodily harm (x14)
Wollmann is scheduled to appear in Hanna Provincial Court on Apr. 22. As this matter is now before the courts, no further information will be released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.