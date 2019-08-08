Oyen RCMP are currently on the scene of a serious motor vehicle collision and are advising motorists to avoid the area.
The RCMP, along with Oyen Fire and EMS were called to a multi vehicle collision at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Highway 9 at Range Road 60, located Northwest of Oyen.
The scene involves two tractor trailer units and passenger vehicle. STARS in en route and the highway is currently not passable. Traffic is being redirected around the area scene via secondary Highway 886 and Range Road 51. The highway is not expected to re-open for several hours. Further details will be released when they become available. RCMP are continuing with the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.