On March 12, at approximately 5:45 a.m., Oyen RCMP received a call of a semi-truck and trailer that was in the ditch with an engine on fire. The semi-truck had attempted to avoid a collision with a deer and went off the road. The driver is not injured.
Oyen RCMP and fire services remain on scene. It is not believed that the trailer has dangerous goods on board; however, out of an abundance of caution, the area is being closed to traffic during clean up.
Traffic on Highway 9 is being diverted at Highway 41 and Secondary Highway 886 for approximately one hou
