Late this month, the Dave Rozdeba South Alberta Flight Academy partners with the globally-renowned outdoor education program Outward Bound to take students in the aviation program on a journey into deep Kananaskis country.
The hike will run from Monday, June 28th to Friday, June 2nd, and all students that are part of the Flight Academy are invited to participate, said Reagan Weeks, assistant superintendent of the Prairie Rose School District, who will be accompanying the students as a supervisor in addition to two guides from Outward Bound.
“Everyone who is in the flight Academy is invited to attend the dates, because when Alberta is opening is a little later than we would have been would have been ideal. So there are some students who have family vacations planned or work obligations, and unfortunately, they're unable to attend. But the majority of them are going,” said Weeks.
“They will be on a five day adventure, and that includes prepping basic tech skills. There's travel days with a lot of hiking, and then there's a plane crash scenario, which is planned out for the full day,” said Weeks.
The trip will also include a scenario debrief, as well as backpacking and navigation components.
“Other exciting things include map and compass and GPS navigation, which is obviously critical for flying but but also when we're out in the woods, wilderness risk management, and we will certainly operate with Leave No Trace,” said Weeks. “We're excited for the kids because we know they're going to learn leadership, communication, decision making, group management, social emotional intelligence, conflict resolution and resilience. And then and then perhaps most importantly, of all, collaborative problem solving.”
Other components of the trip include developing a tolerance for uncertainty and discomfort regarding weather and other challenges related to difficult wilderness situations, as well as demonstrate communication and good decision making, said Weeks.
This expedition is intended to be an annual occurrence for students in the Flight Academy, as part of the survival component of the program’s curriculum.
“When you engage in place based learning, which this is a chance to, to explore a new and novel environment, you push yourself, you push your thinking, you push your opportunities, and you have a chance to think about things in a little bit of a different way that connects learning and communities with a primary goal of increasing student engagement, promoting academic outcomes, and really promoting an understanding of the world around us. These are huge benefits that we're really excited about,” said Weeks.
