A lack of new investment in the area, coupled with a duplication of services, are some of the reasons elected officials in the County of Newell communities and the City of Brooks are asking for public input into the possibility of amalgamating the communities into a single regional municipality.
Representatives from Bassano, Brooks, Duchess, Rainier, Rosemary, and Tilley have been holding meeting in recent weeks to discuss the cost of operating as separating and the possibility of functioning under one umbrella.
A regionalization committee consisting of two members from each of the municipalities, along with the CAOs, have been holding these meetings, with their next meeting being held on Feb. 6.
County reeve Molly Douglas said all of the entities have worked well together over the years, but there have been areas of duplication. She pointed out that a regional municipality could be a money-saver for all involved.
“For over a decade, our communities have tried to work together. We’ve all tried to collaborate and communicate. This now is a look that takes it to a new level,” said Douglas. “We have lots that we have already collaborated on; the Newell Regional Services Corporation is one example. It looks at our water. The water comes from the Brooks water treatment plant and goes out to all of our communities, even to me near the Red Deer River at Gem. There are lots of examples of how we work together. The regional landfill is another one. Then there’s the libraries, the seniors’ facilities, fire departments, and recreation. These are all things where we work together.”
The rural water system for the Gem area was completed in 2016, the last of the regional and rural water systems to be installed.
While agriculture and the oil and gas industry continue to be the economic drivers for the region, Douglas said there is not a lot of new investment dollars coming into the area.
“There’s not a lot of new money coming our way. We have agriculture and we have oil and gas and tourism is growing. But, we depend on property taxes and hand-outs from the provincial and federal governments in the form of grants,” she said. “We are all rural. The majority of the people in Brooks are connected to agriculture.”
According to the recent media release, amalgamating the five municipalities into one would save between $8-12 million a year.
“Potential for cost savings along with service duplications are driving the regionalization concept between the partners,” said Ron Wickson, mayor of Bassano.
Douglas also pointed out the number of elected officials representing each of the municipalities as another factor to be considered.
“We have under 25,000 people and our municipalities have a total of 32 councilors and that isn’t uncommon,” she said.
The idea of having a regional municipality may seem attractive to some, but everybody is in favour of it.
“While regionalization is not unanimously supported at this time, all the partners agree that long-term viability and sustainability of the region is the main driving factor for considering the change,” said Tony Steidel, mayor of Duchess.
The public will be able to weigh and discuss the benefits and obstacles of both systems at a series of open houses being held over the next few weeks.
Committee chair and Rosemary mayor, Bill Marshall said, “The public will need to provide input on whether the regional concept is something that should be should be pursued going forward.”
Input from the public will be necessary in determining which path will be taken going forward.
“I’ve always felt our little municipalities are very valuable to us and we need to look after each other,” said Douglas. “We need the public’s input. We need their involvement”
Douglas also said Alberta Municipal Affairs has been made aware of the public consultations.
Tracey Polowich, from Contigo Business Services from Strathmore will facilitate the open house sessions. Contigo has previously done strategic planning/facilitation work for the County of Newell and Newell Regional Services Corporation.
“Along with her knowledge of service delivery requirements, Tracey understands municipalities and their mandate, giving her the background to facilitate this process in an unbiased, professional, and arm’s length manner for the partnership,” said Douglas.
Open house schedule
• Thurs., Feb. 21: 4-5:30 p.m.: Bassano Community Hall; 7-8:30 p.m.: Rainier Community Hall
• Tues., Feb. 26: 4-5:30 p.m.: Brooks Heritage Inn; 7-8:30 p.m.: Rosemary South Room Rec Plex
• Wed., March 13: 4-5:30 p.m.: Tilley Community Hall; 7-8:30 p.m.: Duchess Community Hall.
