The Medicine Hat Exhibition & Stampede is holding the 11th Annual Olde Tyme Christmas.
The Board of Directors along with our Stampede Promotions committee is excited to host our annual Olde Tyme Christmas, in a drive-thru style. The event will take place on the Stampede Grounds in the Cypress Centre Parking lot on Saturday, December 5, from 4pm until 7pm.
We are pleased to team up with Gas City Kiwanis and Cooper Equipment Rentals, who has stepped up to ensure that 2500 people will receive a hotdog, snack, juice box, candy cane and condiments for this event. Enter through Gate 1 (South Gate) Exit through Gate 2 (Near Kinplex)
Q & A
How will the drive-thru work? Approach the Stampede Grounds from Dunmore Road and turn right at Gate 1 into the Cypress Centre Parking Lot. Follow the directional signs to line up in the approach lanes. You will then proceed to a food tent, remaining in your vehicle. “To Go” containers with your Christmas treats will be provided to you, for the number of people in your vehicle.
Follow the directions of the traffic control team to exit the drive-thru.
What will you serve?
We will provide a twist on our traditional Olde Tyme Christmas treats; hot dog, condiments, a snack, a juice box and a candy cane. The bag will contain napkins and condiments.
Will there be parking available on-site where I can eat?
There will not be parking available in the immediate area, due to current public health measures around mass gatherings. Please take your order away from the food tents to another area, take it home, to a park or an alternate location to enjoy your treats in a safe and socially distanced manner.
Can we walk around and enjoy our treats?
You cannot leave your vehicle in the immediate area where the drive-thru is setup as no mass gatherings are allowed due to current public health measures.
Will there be washrooms available?
No washrooms will be available.
Can I go through the drive-thru on foot or any other mode of transportation other than a vehicle?
NO - At this time, based on guidance received from Alberta Health Services, we are only able to offer drive-thru service in an enclosed vehicle. Walk-up and alternative transportation modes will not be permitted.
Will there be photos with Santa?
Yes, when you come in through gate 1, the traffic control people will direct you to an area where Santa will be waiting in his sleigh. You may leave your vehicle to have your photo taken, while adhering to all COVID-19 physical distancing protocols. Please note, cellphones may be used, but please keep in mind others who will also be waiting in line. Consider wearing a mask if you have one.
What precautions are being taken by the food servers?
All of the volunteers (workers) will take the health questionnaire prior to their shift. They will be wearing masks, gloves and be required to wash hands frequently. There will be an emergency response plan in place that includes the proper kit and isolation area.
Do I have to wear a mask?
Follow advice from Alberta Health Services.
