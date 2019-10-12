Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) is once again hosting the ultimate one-stop-shop (so to speak) for seniors Oct. 17 with a Seniors' Conference in Milk River at the community's Civic Centre from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For only $5, seniors will receive lunch, refreshments and a day full of useful information from speakers with a variety of topics. David Hawco will be presenting “Seniors – A Valuable Resource.” Other speakers will include Dr. Krogg's “Green Sleeves” and Cornerstone Funeral Home will be presenting “It's All In Being Ready.”
There will be a discussion on pre-planning with the Calgary Co-Operative Memorial Society plus information provided on frauds and scams by ATB and the RCMP. Over 10 display tables and door prizes will also be a part of the exciting and informative day.
Pre-registration is required and payment can be made at the door. To register, call Shirley at 403-647-7551.
Cindy Lauwen, FCSS Volunteer Services Co-Ordinator and from Seniors Services, said there's a very well involved Conference Planning Committee. “Which has embraced this conference and have taken it and have run with it. They've been amazing.”
“They have a nice day planned out for the seniors,” she added.
A fun fitness break will also be a part of the festivities with assistance from a local fitness professional and there will be coffee breaks too.
“We try to host two conferences a year and try to rotate through the communities, so everyone has an opportunity to be able to host them in their community,” said Lauwen.
“It's a day full of great information and fun,” she noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.