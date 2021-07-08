The Alberta Liabilities Disclosure Project released a new report on Alberta’s abandoned and inactive oil and gas wells on June 29.
The report details the current situation with inactive and abandoned oil and gas wells as well as new ideas in regards to how to enforce what the ALDP calls the "Polluter Pay" principle.
Canadians spent an average of 4.3 million dollars every day in 2020 to fund the cleanup of the oil and gas wells of private companies, said Boychuk, with the total 1.5 billion dollars in handouts “only a fraction of the bill that’s coming due.”
Part of this bill, and the idea with the largest estimated cleanup cost is Cypress County, with an averaged total reclamation cost of 4.8 billion dollars of Alberta’s over 50 billion dollar total.
“The funds for cleanup are increasingly coming from the public purse rather than oil and gas companies legally responsible for the retirement of the infrastructure,” said Regan Boychuk, co-author of The Big Cleanup and public interest researcher. “According to the fundamental tenet of Canadian law, if you make a mess, you clean it up and return the land to its pre-drilling conditions. Every company given a licence to drill agrees to this principle, but in real life at the end of the day, it’s a different story.”
The ALDP’s report contains 13 recommendations to better hold private companies accountable for the costs associated with reclamation of well sites.
“To me, the 13 recommendations in this report are pretty obvious common sense. Be honest about the true cost of cleanup. Ensure polluters fund that cleanup and make sure the cleanup gets done and on time,” said Dr. Dianne Saxe, environmental lawyer and former Environment Commissioner of Ontario.
“Alberta claims to have an ethical oil industry and it’s got a campaign on claiming that the oil industry in Alberta meets ESG, environmental, social and governance criteria,” said Saxe.
“An ethical industry would pay its way and clean up its own mess. This is called the polluter pay principle and it’s fundamental to Canadian environmental law. Unfortunately, that’s not what’s happening in Alberta.”
The suggested changes include an independent, non-profit Reclamation Trust, making the Orphan Well Association subject to Alberta’s Access to Information law and creating a public licensee registry for wells in Alberta, allowing every company that has profited from a site to be held accountable for the cleanup.
“One of the recommendations in this report that I most champion, something that should have been done many years ago,” said Dr. Thomas Schneider, Associate Professor of Accounting at Ryerson University.
“Currently, the regulator only collects a deposit from a company that is deemed to be insolvent with an LLR rating of less than one. This is absurd. We need to collect cleanup costs before companies become insolvent.”
Cleanup security should be collected over the course of the well’s productive life, said Schneider, to ensure that the full cost of the cleanup is covered.
These proposed changes could be an economic boon for the affected rural municipalities, instead of allowing abandoned wells to continue to be a detriment, said Boychuk, with an estimated 22,000 jobs created in Cypress County to reclaim the land these wells sit on.
“There’s decades of work in every corner of the province,” said Boychuk.
“It involves all of the same people that are unemployed today, all the same companies and equipment that are sitting idle and on sale. There’s an enormous opportunity for full employment in the energy sector, regardless of how much we produce, and how we meet our climate responsibilities, winding things down … The question is, is the industry going to pay for it? Or we’re gonna have to pay for it with liquor taxes and gambling revenue?”
