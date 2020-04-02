More than $40,000 has been distributed to non-profit organizations in Special Areas 2,3, and MD of Acadia, thanks to CFSEA Smart and Caring grants and the RBC Future Launch Community Challenge.
The grants, distributed through the Prairie Crocus Fund, a branch of the Community Foundation of Southeastern Alberta, were awarded based on community need, potential impact, and fund availability.
“CFSEA supports innovative new projects, seed funding for long term projects, and equipment-based projects that will contribute to vibrant, healthy, caring communities,” said Kim Stief, coordinator of the Prairie Crocus Community Fund in a written statement.
Recipients of the 2019 Smart & Caring Grants from the Prairie Crocus region include the Sibbald Community Club who received 12,400 for their Wheel Chair Ramp Development project. Hanna Roundhouse Society was granted $10,000 to help with fire safety renovations to the 1913 Canadian Northern Railway Roundhouse, which will allow it to open to the public. The Cereal Golden Centre Group received $3,000 to repair the building's roof and acquire a new sterilizer to continue providing a venue for small community events and meetings.
“Smart and Caring Grants support communities across Southeastern Alberta by enhancing belonging of all citizens and strengthening the nonprofit and voluntary sectors,” wrote Stief. “Prairie Crocus Community Fund joined the RBC Future Launch Community Challenge, a program from the RBC Foundation and Community Foundations of Canada to support youth in addressing community needs. Breaking Barriers Youth Group was granted $15,000 for their project that will address mental health and addictions in Oyen and surrounding communities.”
Stief noted that donors choose this fund as a way to allocate their contributions to support the community's greatest need.
The Prairie Crocus Community Fund is a permanent endowment fund that serves the needs of the Special Areas 2, 3, and MD of Acadia. It is held within the Community Foundation of Southeastern Alberta (CFSEA) and pooled under its current investment policy along with all other endowment funds.
An advisory committee made up of local residents guides the direction of the fund. The advisory committee is responsible for attracting contributions to the community fund and to make recommendations on which local organizations will be supported by the investment returns.
In awarding grants, CFSEA conducts a comprehensive procedure to determine the most crucial community needs from data and evidence-based practice. Grants are then awarded based on potential impact and fund availability.
Donations to the Prairie Crocus Fund is held untouched in perpetuity. Only the income earned would be distributed. The Prairie Crocus Community Fund is a long term source of sustainable funding for local charities and organizations.
For more information on how to be a donor or grant applicant, contact Kim Stief at 403-664-9571 or prairiecrocusfund@cfsea.ca.
