On March 14, facilities owned and operated by the Town of Nobleford closed to the public in response to the growing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Along with our emergency services and disaster response plan, Nobleford is following guidelines from Provincial, Federal and World advisers in an effort to save lives,” Kirk Hofman, the Chief Administrative Officer for the Town of Nobleford, says.
Hofman says that all equipment and apparatuses in the parks, the Nobleford Community Complex, the FCSS rooms, the Curling Rink and Lounge, Nobleford Town Office, the Museum, the Public Works shop, and the Fire Hall will be closed to the public until after April 30, 2020. The Water Reservoir and Treatment facilities will also be closed, Hofman says, but Bulk water will remain open.
“Only authorized personnel will be allowed access to these facilities and those authorized at this time are Nobleford staff and Authorized Nobleford Fire Department Members,” Hofman says. “If you require authorization to access these facilities please contact the Town of Nobleford via phone 403-824-3555 or email admin@nobleford.ca.”
Hofman says that in addition to those closures, all Council, Administration, and operation meetings have also been cancelled until April 7, 2020. Payments to the town, Hofman says, can be made in the following ways: Cash and/or Cheque payments can be made through the drop box at the office; Cheque payments can be made through Canada Post – PO Box 67; and e-transfer instructions can be found on the Town of Nobleford website.
“Internet and phone are the basic requirements for business communication now,” Hofman says. “Fortunately, Nobleford has Fiber Optic broadband throughout town.”
Although Hofman himself is currently isolated at home due to travelling abroad, he says he is doing his work from home quite effectively.
“Nobleford always plans for future and prepares for potential issues, but this COVID -19 is unprecedented in our lifetime,” Hofman says. “It is required that everyone understand that self distancing and isolation is a life or death initiative.”
Hofman asks that everyone strives to be considerate and isolate or at minimum, physically distance from others in order to avoid this potential deadly virus. Hofman also emphasizes that it is extremely important to avoid gatherings of any size and to avoid touching contaminated things, as the virus can live on in objects.
“The world seems like a small place right now,” Hofman says. “It only takes one person to contaminate our community.”
Hofman says that he is personally inspired to do his part to keep the community safe because he has a friend that has cystic fibrosis. His friend, Hofman says has practiced social distancing every hour for the 37 years of his life in order to stay alive.
“He is an inspiration and motivation for myself and others to consider the value of humanity and do the simple practice of isolation and social distancing,” Hofman says.
