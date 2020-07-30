Care at the Pincher Creek Health Centre is continuing with uninterrupted service.
“The hospital is an important part of the community, and we value the care physicians and staff provide. Our goal is always to keep the site operating as normal, and to ensure that all patients receive safe and stable care,” says Dr. Michael Auld, South Zone Interim Medical Director, Alberta Health Services.
Some Pincher Creek physicians had indicated that they were going to not be available for shifts in August due to vacation and availability. As a result, AHS has been finding locum (temporary) physicians to cover all physician shifts at the site. As of July 29, physicians in Pincher Creek have indicated they will cover any remaining shifts not covered by locums, meaning that all shifts are covered for August.
There are no plans for reduction of services or staff at the health centre. Our focus is on patients and continuity of care for the community.
Alberta Health Services is the provincial health authority responsible for planning and delivering health supports and services for more than four million adults and children living in Alberta. Its mission is to provide a patient-focused, quality health system that is accessible and sustainable for all Albertans.
