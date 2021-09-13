Vaccinations are the safest and most effective way to protect communities from COVID-19’s damaging effects. At Alberta’s post-secondary institutions, vaccinations have proven to be a critical part of our fall safety plans. Today, we are building on previously announced measures by strengthening the role that vaccinations will play on post-secondary campuses moving forward.
Nine Alberta post-secondary institutions are announcing today that they will be making the following enhancements to their campus safety measures:
•Campus community members and visitors will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend campuses.
•Campus community members and visitors will be required to provide proof of vaccination.
•Rapid testing will no longer be accepted as an alternative to vaccination, except for campus community members who cannot be vaccinated based on medical or other protected grounds outlined in the Alberta Human Rights Act. These individuals should follow the self-declaration exemption procedures already in place at their post-secondary institution and will be reasonably accommodated.
Implementation dates and details for these new measures will vary from institution to institution according to their specific needs and policies.
These Alberta post-secondary institutions are working together and taking a coordinated approach to ensure safety on our campuses for students, faculty, staff and visitors. It is an approach to health and safety that is best suited for the learning, studying, researching, working, and living environments of our campuses. The safety of the large and diverse communities of post-secondary campuses remains the top consideration when making both short-term and long-term plans throughout the pandemic.
