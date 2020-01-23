This past September, a Quebec Superior Court struck down the existing provision in Canada’s law on medical assistance in dying (MAID) relating to the requirement that a patient’s death be reasonably foreseeable.
As a result, the Government of Canada is holding consultations with Canadians to help inform a legislative response to this ruling – with the ultimate goal of balancing patient autonomy with the need to protect the rights of the vulnerable.
Canadians are invited to share their views on the appropriate response to the ruling in how the Law should adapt.
“This is an important and sensitive topic, and I encourage constituents to take the opportunity to offer their comments and complete the questionnaire,” stated Medicine Hat-Cardston-Warner MP Glen Motz stated.
The online link to the questionnaire can be found at https://www.justice.gc.ca/eng/cons/ad-am/index.html.
Should you not have access to the internet, paper copies of the MAID Questionnaire will be available at the MP Constituency Office (#306, 2810 – 13th Avenue SE, Medicine Hat) and can be returned by mail. Deadline for Questionnaire completion and return is Monday, January 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.