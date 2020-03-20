Forty-nine additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 195. Aggressive public health measures continue to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
Latest updates
•Cases have been identified in all zones across the province:
◦126 cases in the Calgary zone
◦43 cases in the Edmonton zone
◦17 cases in the North zone
◦Five cases in the South zone
◦Four cases in the Central zone
•Of these cases, 10 are currently hospitalized, five have been admitted to intensive care units (ICU), and one patient has died.
•At this time, three have recovered.
•Aggregate data, showing cases by age range and zone, as well as by local geographical areas, is available online at alberta.ca/covid19statistics.
Stronger restrictions are being put in place for visitors to long-term and seniors care facilities. Essential visitors will be restricted to a single individual who can be family, a friend, or a paid companion who provides care and companionship necessary for the well-being of the resident (physical and mental health) and/or a single designated visitor for a person who is dying, as long as only one visitor enters the facility at a time. Every visitor will undergo a health screening.
•Albertans are reminded of the importance of social distancing as an important way to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
◦Albertans are discouraged from attending large shopping malls and other large public spaces, unless necessary.
◦A tip sheet is available to help Albertans understand ways to minimize close contact with others in community settings.
•Mass gathering limitations and restrictions around public recreation and private entertainment facilities remain in place across the province.
◦If Albertans see facilities that are not following these limitations and restrictions, they are asked to notify public health inspectors at Alberta Health Services through the online complaint form.
◦For concerns related to dental practices, contact the Alberta Dental Association and College.
◦For concerns related to medical offices and other patient care facilities, contact the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta.
•While there are no restrictions at this time regarding personal services like hair salons, Albertans are reminded to reduce the number of times they leave their house to perform errands, practise social distancing and limit the amount of time they spend in crowded spaces.
•All Albertans need to work together to overcome COVID-19. Albertans are asked to share acts of kindness they have experienced in their community during this difficult time by using the hashtag #AlbertaCares.
ATB Financial services
ATB Financial has temporarily closed selected branches and has reduced hours for all other branches in order to protect the health and safety of their team members, customers and the communities they serve. Details about ATB Financial’s customer relief programs, closures and reduced hours can be found at atb.com.
Driver road tests suspended
Effective immediately, driver road tests are suspended until April 20. Albertans who already have a road test booked will be able to rebook online using the same test permit at no additional charge. We are working with the commercial carrier industry to deliver emergency Class 1 road tests as necessary.
Alberta Corporate Registry annual returns suspended
In keeping with public gathering restrictions, deadlines are suspended for businesses, corporations and non-profits that require holding annual general meetings in order to file their annual returns with Alberta Corporate Registry.
Winter camping closing
Alberta Parks is closing winter camping effective immediately and not accepting new winter camping reservations to limit the spread of COVID-19. Bookings for winter camping sites will be cancelled and customers notified via the online reservation system or by phone. Refunds will also be issued.
Liquor and cannabis retailers remain open
Liquor and cannabis retail locations remain open in Alberta. AGLC is maintaining business as usual. There is no impact to supply. Contact aglc.ca for more information.
Some liquor manufacturers producing hand sanitizer
Some Alberta distillers have begun producing or indicating an interest to produce alcohol-based hand sanitizers in their facilities to help fill a gap in many markets due to COVID-19. AGLC is supporting the manufacturers’ efforts, and more information can be found at https://aglc.ca/bulletin/production-hand-sanitizer-class-e. Check with your local distiller regarding the availability of hand sanitizers.
Information for travellers
Travel outside the country is strongly discouraged. Given the rapid global spread of the virus, it is no longer possible to assess health risks for the duration of the trip.
Any traveller returning from outside of the country should self-isolate for 14 days, even if they are feeling well, and monitor for symptoms.
Any traveller who has returned before March 12 should closely monitor themselves for symptoms. If they experience symptoms, they should self-isolate immediately and call Health Link 811 for follow-up assessment and testing.
The Alberta government and Travel Alberta have launched a campaign to inform Canadians travelling in the United States and Mexico about the importance of returning home.
COVID-19 related information has been provided for departing and returning passengers at the international airports in both Edmonton and Calgary. This information has also been shared with all airports in Alberta and several airlines.
Quick facts
•The most important measures that Albertans can take to prevent respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, is to practise good hygiene.
◦This includes cleaning your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, avoiding touching your face, coughing or sneezing into your elbow or sleeve, disposing of tissues appropriately, and staying home and away from others if you are sick.
•Anyone who has health concerns or is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should complete an online COVID-19 self-assessment.
For recommendations on protecting yourself and your community, visit alberta.ca/COVID19.
All travellers returning from outside of Canada are subject to a mandatory 14 day self isolation order. Violation of the order may result in a fine of 2000 dollars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.