The Coaldale RCMP are trying to locate 19-year-old Haley Ann Trenerry to confirm her wellbeing.
Haley was last heard from on March 9 2020, via social media. Haley is believed to be in either Coaldale or Lethbridge.
Haley Ann Trenerry is described as:
- Brown hair (possibly blond)
- Brown eyes
- 5’7” tall
- 119 lbs.
- Indigenous
If you have seen Haley Ann Trenerry or know her whereabouts, please contact the Coaldale RCMP at 403-329-5080, or your local police agency. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.
