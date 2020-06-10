Like the rest of 4-H members and leaders from across Canada, the Newell 4-H District Multi Club had to figure out a way to help the young livestock producers show and then subsequently sell their lamb and swine projects.
Some clubs in Southern Alberta have gone the private sale route. In some of those cases, traditional buyers target 4-H members they have in the past for whatever reason like quality animals, maybe family or friends etc.
For the Newell 4-H District Multi Club, they decided to stick together. There are no private sales, they decided to go virtual and have an online show and sale through Annett Auctions from Brooks.
“We didn’t give them the option (of private sales…we decided it was one or none,” says Newell District leader and spokesperson Nikki Peltzer who explains that John Ware Beef Club did an online sale and it went well. She said they want to ensure their members benefitted from all of the hard work. “They had big hopes and desires at the start of the year, They worked hard but for it to be ending like this (COVID-19 protocols) with no sale.”
Her group talked to John Ware reps and to auctioneer Ross Annett on what the virtual show and sale would look like, what organizing it entailed and finally decided this was a good route.
Peltzer said they will be holding a virtual show on their Facebook page ‘Newell 4-H District Multi Show’ on June 20 and then the sale will run from June 22 at 8 a.m. to June 25 at 4 p.m. This is being hosted by Annett Auction Services, a catalogue will be posted shortly with all the members and their animals.
Peltzer added there are 15 market lambs and three market hogs in this year’s sale. There are two each from Jenner 4-H Multi, Brooks & Area 4-H, and John Ware as well numerous ones from the South Slope clubs. Buyers can register at live.Tdown.ca (Ythere is no @ sign in this address), Ross has also offered to be a buyers agent and telephone bids are also available.
The show and sale will culminate a challenging year.
Peltzer says from a provincial perspective, the organization has been doing an excellent job keeping members engaged with the organization and with each other. There were some executive changes made in early April and Peltzer notes they have done well with adjusting to the pandemic.
In an official 4-H statement it was announced Lyanne Almberg of Czar, was elected Board Chair.
“Almberg is a respected former 4-H leader, volunteer and past president of the 4-H Council. Joining Almberg as the initial directors on the new 4-H Alberta board are two individuals with a 4-H Council background, Nora Paulovich and Andy Pittman; three directors of the 4-H Foundation Patti Brewin, Keith Jones and Keith Luft; as well as Nick Harsulla and Cathy Price, proud supporters of 4-H, rural Alberta, and youth leadership. Agreeing to serve as Interim CEO and ‘quarterback’ the transition is Kim McConnell of Okotoks. McConnell, along with Dianne Finstad, were involved with the mission to ‘Enhance Excellence for 4-H in Alberta’ and led the engagement process that stimulated the revamped governance and structural reorganization.”
Peltzer says while the local clubs weren’t meeting, 4-H was still being discussed and the members were still trying hard and into it. A lot of credit has to go to the provincial organization,
“Personally, Think 4-H took on a huge (communication) project and did a good job of trying to keep everyone up to date and activities. They did the 4-H at Home Projects where they had various workshops and linked people to special project,” explained Peltzer. “It’s for the members to keep them involved. Keep them interested and keep them involved.”
From a local club perspective, Peltzer says they are having zoom info meetings, games nights and have business meetings. With all the efforts of provincial and local leadership as well as the members, it isn’t status quo, but everyone seems to be accepting and it has been working as well as can be expected.
“Encouraging clubs to do some activities; there’s slowly a light at the end of the tunnel,” explains Peltzer. “The kids who are in it (in previous years) haven’t stopped… I don’t it will affect numbers in the future.
What might change is the addition of virtual meetings. With the pandemic basically halting any sort of public gatherings,
She explains the youngsters were getting used to speaking through Zoom or FaceTime with schools having to adhere to the COVID-19 regulations, but not being able to hang out with their friends or compare notes with 4-H was hard.
“I remember the first 4-H meeting we had, I asked how everyone was doing and we just more or less talked about that,” explains Peltzer. “We didn’t really talk about 4-H stuff. It was more of a wellness check.”
To get a look at the already released catalogue for the June 22-25 sale:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1iQUhX751rZqJVgRb07YDsNPYSUD0eiJK/view?usp=sharing
One can also check out the Annett Auction website at: https://auctions.tdown.ca or Peltzer can be contacted if anyone has any further questions or would like to pass along a bid. Her number is 403-793-1663 or email: rpeltzer@eidnet.org
