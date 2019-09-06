On Thursday, September 5, the County of Newell Council voted in favour of the County of Newell to end their participation with the Regional Working Group, therefore ending their research into amalgamation. Based on this decision, consensus of the Regional Working Group was to end their amalgamation discussions and no longer meet.
The Regional Working Group was formed to explore and analyze how working together through regionalization, and potentially amalgamation, could benefit the region. Work will continue on completion of Intermunicipal Collaboration Frameworks (ICF’s) and Intermunicipal Development Plans(IDP’s) as required by the Municipal Government Act.
