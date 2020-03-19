Alberta Health Services (AHS) has developed a simple online assessment tool to help people decide whether they need to be tested for COVID-19.
Now available at ahs.ca/covid, this tool asks questions about symptoms and takes users through steps to help determine whether they should call Health Link at 811 for testing.
There is a similar one for Saskatchewan at: https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/covid-19-self-assessment
“AHS teams have come together to ensure we are protecting each other and keeping Albertans healthy and safe. Health Link is an important tool for Albertans right now,” says AHS President and CEO Dr. Verna Yiu. “Our staff are working to respond quickly to those who need to be assessed for COVID-19. This tool can help us reduce call volumes, keep the lines open for those with serious symptoms and reassure those Albertans who don’t need testing right now.”
If you have symptoms such as fever, cough and difficulty breathing, and have travelled outside Canada, or have been exposed to someone who has COVID-19, stay home and call Health Link at 811. If you are not seriously ill, do not go to a physician’s office, a healthcare facility or a lab without consulting with Health Link first. Call 911, if you are seriously ill and need immediate medical attention and inform them you may have COVID-19. If you aren’t sure, visit the online tool at ahs.ca/covid or go to alberta.ca/covid19 for more information.
In Saskatchewan, access the most up-to-date news and information on www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19 or Email COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca
