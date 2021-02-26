Alberta Precision Laboratories has implemented a new appointment booking system and phone number for community laboratory services in Medicine Hat and Brooks.
The two cities are now part of the lab booking system being used across rural Alberta. Residents can now book appointments through a new website, www.APLappointments.ca, or by calling a new phone number: 1-833-572-0577. The previous booking number is no longer in service but will direct patients to the new number.
Lab service in Medicine Hat and Brooks can be accessed at the following locations and times: Residents are reminded to cancel their lab appointment if they are unable to attend.
Please visit https://www.albertaprecisionlabs.ca/pc/Page13726.aspx for more information about the safety precautions in place during COVID-19 and what to expect from your next lab visit. Visit www.ahs.ca/covid for more information on COVID-19, including assessment and testing.
Alberta Precision Laboratories is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alberta Health Services, delivering high-quality, responsive diagnostic lab services to Albertans across our healthcare system.
Alberta Health Services is the provincial health authority responsible for planning and delivering health supports and services for more than four million adults and children living in Alberta. Its mission is to provide a patient-focused, quality health system that is accessible and sustainable for all Albertans.
