Targeted health measures will take effect on Nov. 13 to curb the rapid growth of COVID-19 in Alberta and protect the health system.
Alberta’s government is implementing additional health measures to help protect hospitals, keep schools and businesses open, and protect vulnerable Albertans.
There are 8,305 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Hospitalizations and intensive care unit admissions are at their highest point since the pandemic began.
“We must take action at this critical point to contain the rapid growth of COVID-19 in our province. Through our actions, we can support the health-care system, keep schools open, protect vulnerable Albertans and keep the economy operating throughout the province. This is our chance. If Albertans respond to these and other public health guidelines now, we won’t need more restrictive measures in the future,” said Jason Kenney, Premier.
“We must reduce the spread of COVID-19. In addition to these measures, I am asking all Albertans to look at our lives and reduce our social and close contact interactions wherever we can. If we can connect virtually or through other means, we need to make that change. By working together, we can protect each other, reduce the spread and protect our health system,” added Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health.
New public health measures
Starting Nov. 13, all restaurants, bars, lounges and pubs in regions under enhanced status must cease liquor sales by 10 p.m. and close by 11 p.m. The restriction will remain in place until Nov. 27.
There will also be a two-week ban on indoor group fitness classes, team sport activities and group performance activities in Edmonton and surrounding areas, Calgary and surrounding areas, Grande Prairie, Fort McMurray, Red Deer and Lethbridge.
Additional public health measures will also be implemented in all regions under an enhanced status. These measures will be in place until further notice:
•Maximum attendance of 50 at wedding or funeral ceremonies.
•It is recommended all faith-based activities limit attendance to one-third capacity per service.
•Residents should not hold social gatherings within their homes and should not plan social gatherings outside their community.
•It is recommended employers in office settings implement measures to reduce the number of employees in the workplace at one time.
All existing guidance and legal orders remain in place in all areas.
Alberta Health, AHS and local municipalities will continue to closely monitor the spread across the province.
The Government of Alberta is asking all Albertans to do their part. If these measures are not successful, it will be necessary to implement more restrictive measures.
Quick facts
•There are 8,305 active cases and 27,707 recovered cases in Alberta.
•There are 225 people in hospital due to COVID-19, including 51 in intensive care.
•The total number of COVID-19 deaths is 393.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.