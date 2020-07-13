A unique outdoor dining experience is coming to Lethbridge this summer as Mocha Cabana partners with Nikka Yuko Japanese Garden and Fort Whoop-Up to present carefully curated picnic baskets that can be enjoyed inside our local attractions.
Each tourist attraction’s menu pays homage to both the distinct flavours of each location and to Southern Alberta. Nikka Yuko is offering a uniquely Japanese Yagai [Outdoor] Picnic menu featuring a Nikka [Japan-Canada] Sushi roll filled with a maple-soy glazed wild salmon and Haskap Berry Crumble bars among other delicious items. Fort Whoop-Up is going back to their roots to bring their Ii’ethawaahkaa [Packed Lunch] Picnic which showcases a BBQ Bison Bannock Sandwich and Saskatoon Square Shortbreads.
These items are prepared fresh by the chefs at Mocha Cabana, using locally produced items from farmers mainly in the Southern Alberta Region.
“Now, more than ever, it’s important that we recognize and support our local businesses and entrepreneurs,” says Michelle Day, Executive Director of Nikka Yuko Japanese Garden. “This new experience highlights our dedicated local farmers and a talented local restaurant, while allowing guests to experience these local attractions in a new and unique way.”
The Southern Alberta producers featured in these baskets are Broxburn Vegetables & Café (Lethbridge), Broek Pork Acres (Lethbridge), Phoenix Haskaps (Nobleford), Grainworks (Vulcan), Mans Organics (Coaldale), and Rafferty Farms (Okotoks). Also included are a BBQ sauce from Get Sauced from Edmonton in the Fort Whoop-Up basket and pure maple syrup from Gosford Maple Farm in Quebec in the Nikka Yuko basket.
“We are excited to share the tastes of Southern Alberta to this experience,” say Angel Harper and Jaclyn Geddes, owners of Mocha Cabana.
The picnic baskets will be available from July 14 to September 15, allowing guests to experience the summer and fall beauty in Lethbridge. Each package also comes with two courtesy passes to the other attraction so that visitors can explore two great historical places.
“We at Fort Whoop-Up are absolutely thrilled to collaborate in a new initiative with our friends and colleagues from the Nikka Yuko Japanese Garden and Mocha Cabana to offer visitors with unique visitation and culinary picnic experiences,” says Darrin Martens, Chief Executive Officer of the Galt Museum & Fort Whoop-Up. “ii’ethawaahkaa, or ‘packed lunch’ in Blackfoot, is a distinct culinary experience which showcases traditional local fare in a contemporary context. Each picnic is a mélange of rich and refreshing flavours that are sure to nourish the palate and inspire the mind.”
Those looking to dine at either location must pre-order their picnic basket by 4 p.m. the previous day and can enjoy them during each attraction’s open hours.
For more information and full menus, please visit www.nikkayuko.com/Picnic and https://fort.galtmuseum.com/picnic.
Media are invited to the official launch held at Mocha Cabana on July 14 at 9:30 a.m. Local farmers along with Michelle Day, Nikka Yuko Japanese Garden, and Darrin Martens, Galt Museum & Archives & Fort Whoop-Up will be in attendance and available for comment.
