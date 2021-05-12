While there hasn’t been a lot of official events held on the Medicine Hat Exhibition and Stampede grounds due to the pandemic, except ironically for the Covid-19 vaccinations being done at Higdon Hall, that doesn’t mean work or activity has slowed down.
Kara Brake was officially announced as the Medicine Hat Exhibition and Stampede general manager in early February and ever since then, she has been fully engaged with meetings with staff, the board of directors and those who freely contribute to Stampede-related events and not to mention going after future events.
It is these events that Brake has a lot of experience in.
“I’m partial to grow the organization and the amount of events we can hold in Medicine Hat. so previously being the manager of the (Medicine Hat) Sport and Event Council, I was in a really in a neat position where I got to work with national and provincial organizations to bring events to Medicine Hat and that was in all locations within Medicine Hat,” explains Brake. “Moving into a facility I could manage and help the organization, it was a unique opportunity to see what we could do with this facility alone and the grounds.”
Brake has a lot of experience has over the past decade. She was General Manager for the 2016 Alberta Winter Games and the 2017 Special Olympics Alberta Summer Games. Most recently as mentioned she worked as the Manager with the Medicine Hat Sport and Event Council, “a role that included working with local cultural, community and sport organizations to further develop their organizations and encourage event hosting.”
The other major role Brake had was the Director of Marketing with the 2019 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge. She has experience and has accomplished a lot already.
Coming into one of the largest and most well known organizations in southeast Alberta was all about improving and growing an already established tradition. So far things have been hindered by something she has no control over, Covid-19.
“I didn’t have any concrete expectations. One of the hardest parts of coming into an organization during a time like Covid, there’s so many things you want to do but so many restrictions that prevent you from doing that,“ explains Brake. “I don’t think I thought I would deal with Covid as much as I am right now, that is is the hardest one I think. I didn’t know what I expected from the board or the volunteers. I never worked with the Stampede as a volunteer or anything like that, so it was good to come in and meet with the board and the volunteers that are pretty active in the organization. It has been a pleasant surprise to see how supportive they are with somebody new coming in. And supportive they are of somebody coming in changing things up just a little bit to further that growth and help the organization do a little bit more.”
Steeped in all of its tradition and history, the Exhibition and Stampede has only has five other general managers: Jim MacArthur 2002-2021, Dann Sodero 1988-2002, Jim MacArthur 1984-1987, Dick Knight 1983, Ralph Murray 1975-1983, Dirk Scholten 1948-1975. This is not lost on her and she welcomes the challenge.
“All organizations often struggle with bringing in new people and often hard to recruit new people. For volunteer positions or board positions. The way that our board is structured is the people can sit on the board for up to six years so for some boards that isn’t a long time and for other boards that is a long time — so, it just kinda depends on the board. I have had an amazing experience in the past and have worked with different boards and different government types, I do think bringing in that new blood is a good thing. Those new people start to ask question that haven’t been asked for a long time and a new perspectives and different ways to do things, different technology, different procedures, it is always great to add those different perspectives because we do need that bit of change to help change the organization and help it grow.
She is very respectful of the Stampede’s past and speaks glowingly of her predecessor.
“Jim (MacArthur) has done an amazing job the last 22 years. Going in, I had big shoes to fill literally and figuratively, there are times where there ’s me learning new people and volunteers learning how I operate,” explains Brake. “I think the transition has been pretty good. Being in the times we are in and with the current restrictions and not having the events has helped a little bit because it has given me time to develop a relationship with our key volunteers and our board of directors. I can’t say enough good things about Jim and what he has done for the organization. I know a lot of people were sad to see him go. I know I have a lot of high expectations from a lot of people and I am just looking forward to working with them and showcasing what I can also offer to the organization.
A common theme in talking with Brake is the communication she has with many in the organization. As much she wants to ensure that if there are aspects that can help the organizations in any capacity, there is also the knowledge of it isn’t broke, no need to fix it.
Working and communicating with existing staff she says nothing has changed much in regards to regular staff duties.
Brake as talked to the board about different proposals to host different events. For right now it is a “hurry up and wait and see” attitude as the pandemic has been forcing the government to be adding and subtracting regulations.
Have also met with some committees in regards to some projects which are needed to be completed including meeting with the building and maintenance committee several times, it has been a full schedule since she has started.
“We’ve got a couple of ideas for some events and a proposal for some other events; I want to hit the ground running. I want people able to have people doing things, but also timing we have to be able to do it safely,” says Brake. “Things have changed a lot over the past 14 months so we want to ensure that when we bring people back that when we are able to start doing things in our buildings that we are doing do it safely. .. I am absolutely looking forward to being able to welcome people back into the grounds for sure.”
