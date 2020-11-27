With the new regulations in place The Grassands Naturalists will have to cancel the Christmas decorating event at the Nature Centre at Police Point Park which was slated for December 6th.
However, they are still getting a tree from Cypress Hills for the holiday season, and they would love it if people could help with decorating it.
According to a spokesperson there "We are putting together little crafty tree decorating kits for people to take home, put together, and if they like return it to the Nature Centre for our tree, or keep for themselves."
As well the Medicine Hat Exhibition and Stampede had to cancel the Christmas craft sale and market which was to go Dec. 5 and 6.
