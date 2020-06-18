A huge milestone has been reached for Natural Health Alliance Inc. (NHA) as they will be breaking ground on June 25 at 10 a.m. The ceremony will take place at the future site located just off Industrial Road West in the City of Brooks’ South Industrial Park.
NHA Inc. recently formed a strategic relationship with Smith Group Holdings Ltd. to make the first phase in their flagship property a reality. Beyond production and processing, NHA Inc. will be a scientific research and development hub working to advance the study of cannabis and how it can be applied to illness and affliction.
“We encourage everyone in the Brooks Region and beyond to attend this exciting event,” said Ken Faulkner, NHA Inc. CEO and Co-Founder. “The local reception and relationships we’ve built here are beyond anything we could have expected, and we hope the community can join us in celebrating.”
Phase one of construction will be a 41,000 square foot facility, will cost between $10 to $13 million and employ between 40-60 employees. Within NHA Inc.’s project design, they will be able to maintain flexibility to build along with an ever-evolving industry. They plan to be nimble enough to take advantage of regulatory changes that will allow them to further develop their brand and product selection.
“As economies are struggling to rebound from COVID-19, this is very positive news for the Brooks Region,” said Mayor Barry Morishita. “We look forward to the growth and opportunity it will bring.”
More information on NHA Inc. and the proposed development can be found by visiting www.nhainc.ca
