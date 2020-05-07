On April 21, the Circle K in Nanton was robbed by two males wearing masks. RCMP is seeking assistance from anyone who may have information, or recognize the subject males.
At 10:30 p.m., RCMP were dispatched to the robbery. One of the males in the store brandished a knife, while the second male stole cash and merchandise.
The males are described as:
Suspect #1-Wearing blue jeans, grey vest or coat with dark coloured sleeves
Suspect #2-Wearing blue jeans, a khaki hoodie, tan boots, blue face covering and grey welding gloves
Both suspects are estimated to be approximately 6 feet tall and in their early 20s.
If you have any information about this incident, or recognize these subjects, please contact Nanton RCMP at 403-646-5722. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.
