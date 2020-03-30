As of March 23, the town of Nanton, Alberta had not yet declared a state of emergency.
“The Town has an emergency response plan, but it is a standardised response plan for all manner of emergencies,” says Neil Smith, the Chief Administrative Officer for the Town of Nanton, says.
According to the Town of Nanton website, The Tom Hornecker Recreation Centre closed early on March 15th, The Town Office closed to the public on March 19th, and both municipal and school playgrounds have been closed to the public. The website also indicates that a COVID-19/Emergency Management page has been created to provide updates on the situation.
“The main impact to our offices so far have been the consequences of service to the public closure and the school closures,” Smith says. “We’re moving to be fairly flexible with working hours and shifts as some working households struggle with the consequences of having children at home.”
Council meetings, the website says, will continue on schedule for now, but tele and web conferencing are available to all of Council and Administration. The public also cannot be excluded as of yet, according to the website, but that might change according to the situation.
The Town, Smith says, may also get more capital and maintenance work done at the arena and pool this year than expected as a result of the situation, which is not an entirely bad thing for the facility or the community looking ahead.
For workers in health or other essential services who want to self-isolate via an RV in front of their house to keep their loved ones safe, the Town website recommends they request a flexible permit from the Chief Administrative Officer.
“Keeping our essential workers as distanced as possible while in constant contact is a significant priority for us during this period,” Smith says.
For more information on Nanton’s response to COVID-19, visit: https://www.nanton.ca/387/COVID-19-and-Emergency-Management.
