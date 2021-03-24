The Crowsnest Pass is already set in a beautiful evergreen-filled area of southwest Alberta, but through the efforts of the Municipality of Crowsnest Pass they want to make it that much better.
The Municipality has been looking for volunteers in hopes of reviving the Communities in Bloom project.
Tracey Linderman, Community Services Programmer for the Municipality of Crowsnest Pass, says seven people have signed up to help.
“They are basically running beautification projects within our community, taking care of our planters throughout the summer, and fundraising,” says Linderman. “They are also planting flowers this summer and coming up with ideas to beautify our community.”
The Municipality was in Communities in Bloom a few years ago but interest had died off when someone who had spearheaded it, moved away. Linderman describes has how it had “lost its momentum.”
“We are in the process of bringing it back,” she explains. “We did a beautification study (Community Beautification Initiatives Report Facilitation was done by Straight Arrow Consulting Fed in November 2018)… one project that was brought up during that process (for example was) getting self watering planters, doing projects on Main Street, just to make it look nicer.
“This is one bit piece of the beautification process; we have community groups involved and we are hoping this summer is when our planters look wonderful,“ explains Linderman. Besides Coleman where the Municipality of Crowsnest Pass is other, the two main communities in the municipality are Blairmore and Frank. “We are still in the process of recruiting volunteers, it still has to go back to our recreation board and then they’ll see what the next step is for everybody.”
