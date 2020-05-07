Glen Motz, Member of Parliament for Medicine Hat-Cardston-Warner and Associate Shadow Minister for Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, today tabled E-Petition 2341 in the House of Commons. It opposes the Liberals’ ban on standard hunting and shooting rifles through an Order in Council during an economic and health crisis, bypassing the democratic process of the House of Commons, which is currently closed to normal debate and accountability.
The petition received the unprecedented support of 175,310 signatures when it closed after just 60 days, making it the largest e-petition in Canadian history to date.
“Canadians have been very clear. They want action on crime, action on gangs and action on illegal firearms, and they want it now,” said Motz, a former police officer with the Medicine Hat Police Service. “Instead of taking action against criminals, the Liberal government is once again targeting law-abiding Canadians with no criminal history,” he said. “This decision – beyond punishing hunters, farmers and sport shooters – is putting thousands of small businesses and tens of thousands of jobs in jeopardy. Make no mistake – this policy will cost hundreds of millions, if not billions of taxpayer dollars with no positive impact on public safety,” Motz added. “It is harder to go after criminals and illegally trafficked firearms – but that’s what a responsible government would do and the difficult work that Conservatives have always been prepared to do.”
MP Motz is thanking Medicine Hat resident Brad Manysiak for initiating the petition and all concerned Canadians who signed it. He noted that thousands of Canadians have contacted his office and 10’s of thousands more have contacted other MP’s since the announcement was made – expressing their concerns and outrage at this government.
