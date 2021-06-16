Morley RCMP with the help of Cochrane RCMP, RCMP Police Dog Services (PDS), and RCMP Traffic Services have arrested two males and one female suspects after a wanted vehicle was located in Morley.
On Monday June 15, 2021, Morley RCMP attempted to stop an Jeep that was reported to have possible weapons inside. The vehicle fled the area once police activated their emergency equipment. Police did not pursue the vehicle at the time. Later the vehicle was located on a back trail, and in an attempt to escape, hit a police car causing minor damage. No members were injured.
One female and a male suspect were arrested on scene without incident, a third male suspect fled on foot. The third male was later located by RCMP PDS, and was arrest with minor injuries from the dog bites. The male suspect was transported to hospital where he was treated and released into RCMP custody.
Taycen Beaver, 19, of Morley, has been arrested for outstanding warrants and charged with the following:
- Flight from police
- Assault PO w/ weapon
- Resist arrest
- Breach of probation X 8
Davina Rider, 32, of Morley, has been arrested for outstanding warrants and charged with the following:
- Flight from police
- Breach of condition
- TSA - Suspended Driving / No insurance
The third suspect Stephawn Hunter-Redbear, 24, of Morley, was arrested for breaching Parole, and transported to Calgary remand centre.
Both Beaver and Rider, after a judicial hearing, have been remanded into custody and will appear in Cochrane Provincial Court on June 22, 2021.
The Blackfalds RCMP are asking anyone who may have information regarding this incident to please call the Morley RCMP detachment at 403-881-2828 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.
