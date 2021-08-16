Barry Morishita resigned from his role as President of the Alberta Urban Municipalities Association (AUMA) on Friday, August 13.
The members, board, and staff of the AUMA thank Barry for the leadership, drive, and commitment to represent the interests of municipalities across Alberta that he showed during his time as president. We wish him well in his future endeavours, wherever they may take him.
Angela Duncan has been appointed AUMA’s Interim President, effective immediately. She is no stranger to AUMA members, having served on the Executive Committee as the Vice President of Villages and Summer Villages. Angela is the Deputy Mayor of the Village of Alberta Beach.
A new board and president will be elected at AUMA’s Convention in November.
