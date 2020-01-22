Coaldale RCMP have completed their investigation into the fatal collision on the early evening of November 25, 2019 on Highway 3 at the intersection leading into the Town of Coalhurst.
The initial charge of "refusal to provide a blood sample", laid against 36 year old Wesley Brian Phillips of Lethbridge, has been replaced with four other criminal charges.
Wesley Brian Phillips has now been charged with;
1. Failure or refusal to comply with a demand resulting in a collision causing death - contrary to Section 320.15(1) of the Criminal Code.
2. Operation of a motor vehicle while impaired/over 80mg% causing death - contrary to Section 320.15(3) of the Criminal Code.
3. Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death - Contrary ro Section 320.13(3) of the Criminal Code.
4. Fail to comply with a probation order - contrary to Section 733.1(1) of the Criminal Code.
His matters have been put over to Lethbridge Provincial Court on the morning of February 14, 2020.
On November 25, at approximately 7:15 p.m. ,Coaldale RCMP responded to a fatal collision involving a white VW Jetta and a Red Ford Escape on Highway 3 at the intersection leading in to the Town of Coalhurst. The Jetta, travelling westbound on Highway 3 collided with the Escape which was stopped at the stop sign on 51st Street Coalhurst. The driver of the Ford Escape, a 66 year old woman from Coalhurst, was pronounced deceased at the scene. She was the only occupant. The driver of the Jetta was taken to the Chinook Regional Hospital with undetermined but not life threatening injuries.
