MH Interpretive Program invites nature-loving, moon watchers to call and register for our “Moon Lit Walk “on Sunday, November 29. They hope to experience the sun set and the full moon rise.
The Moon Lit Walk will be under the November full moon which is referred to as the Full Beaver Moon. They will be utilizing our paved trails for this evening’s moonlit stroll.
Space is limited so we ask those who are interested to call (403) 529-6225 to sign up and get further details. Everyone will meet at the Police Point Park Nature Centre at 5 p.m.
Additional information about this and other upcoming events is available through our website (www.natureline.info) or on our social medias: Facebook, Instagram or Twitter (policepointpark). You can also phone the Nature Centre’s Nature Line at (403) 529-6225 during regular business hours -- Tuesday through Sunday, 9:00 AM to 4:30 PM
