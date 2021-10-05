Women ages 50-74 — the group most at risk of developing breast cancer — will have local access to mammography services when the Alberta Health Services Screen Test program arrives in the community.
A mobile mammography trailer will be stationed at the Fort Macleod Health Centre, 744 26 St. S. on Oct. 15, 16, 18, and 19. Appointments are required. Residents can book an appointment or learn more about the program by calling 1-800-667-0604.
A mobile mammography trailer will be stationed at Prairie Rose Lodge, 117 3 Ave. N.W., in Milk River at the back of the lodge, on Oct. 20 and 21. Appointments are required. Residents can book an appointment or learn more about the program by calling 1-800-667-0604.
A mobile mammography trailer will also be stationed at the Bow Island Provincial Building, 802 6 St. E., (Health Unit) on Oct. 22, 23, 25, and 26. Appointments are required. Residents can book an appointment or learn more about the program by calling 1-800-667-0604.
Screen Test is improving access to cancer screening for hundreds of women in Alberta communities where mammography is not readily available.
A mammogram is an X-ray of the breast and has proven to be the most effective way to detect breast cancer. Early detection allows for a greater number of options for treatment and a better chance of survival.
Due to COVID-19, Screen Test is taking a number of precautions to ensure the safety of our clients and staff. Details will be shared when you call to book your appointment.
Visit https://screeningforlife.ca/breast/screen-test-mobile-clinics/ for more information and a complete listing of Screen Test mobile sites.
Alberta Health Services is the provincial health authority responsible for planning and delivering health supports and services for more than four million adults and children living in Alberta. Its mission is to provide a patient-focused, quality health system that is accessible and sustainable for all Albertans.
