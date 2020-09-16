Women ages 50 to 74 — the group most at risk of developing breast cancer — will have local access to mammography services when Alberta Health Services’ Screen Test program arrives in Brocket later this month.
A mobile mammography trailer will be stationed in Brocket at Aakom-Kiyii Health Services, 1860 15 Ave., near the old health centre, on Sept. 28-30. Residents can book an appointment or learn more about the program by calling 1-800-667-0604.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, the number of available appointments per hour has been reduced. This is to ensure a minimum number of individuals in the trailer at one time and allow full cleaning between clients. A health assessment will be undertaken with each client at time of booking (if appointment is within 10 days of booking) and when arriving for the appointment.
More information will be provided upon booking of appointment.
Screen Test is improving access to cancer screening for hundreds of women in rural Alberta communities where mammography is not readily available.
A mammogram is an X-ray of the breast and has proven to be the most effective way to detect breast cancer. Early detection allows for a greater number of options for treatment and a better chance of survival.
Visit screeningforlife.ca for a complete listing of Screen Test mobile sites.
Alberta Health Services is the provincial health authority responsible for planning and delivering health supports and services for more than four million adults and children living in Alberta. Its mission is to provide a patient-focused, quality health system that is accessible and sustainable for all Albertans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.