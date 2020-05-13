Medicine Hat College (MHC) is pleased to welcome three new public members to its Board of Governors, Shelley Beck, Kent Smith, and Yusuf Mohammed.
Board members are approved by Alberta Advanced Education to represent the interests of the public, students, and employees.
“Our new public members bring a breadth of knowledge and experience to our board from a number of different backgrounds and industries,” says Graham Kelly, chair of MHC’s Board of Governors. “We believe these three individuals will be critical in continuing to guide MHC in successfully serving students and meeting the needs of our region through quality, accessible education.”
Prior to her former position as a constituency assistant with the Legislative Assembly of Alberta, from which she retired in May 2019, Shelley Beck was employed as a part-time instructor at K2 Enterprises Canada Inc., as well as MHC where she served as the part-time faculty representative on the Faculty Association. In addition to her professional experience, Beck has spent many years as an active member of the community in various volunteer roles including the current treasurer of the Cypress Canine Society, former treasurer of the Regional Board of Directors for McMan Youth, Family and Community Services Association, and past-president of the Medicine Hat Kinette Club.
Kent Smith has been the president of The Smith Group Business & Estate Planning Inc. for the past 30 years, and currently serves as the director of the Hockey Alberta Foundation Board. Previously, Smith has given back to his community as the president of several local organizations such as the Medicine Hat and District Chamber of Commerce, and both Medicine Hat and Irvine Minor Hockey, served as the chair of The Medicine Hat and District Health Foundation, as well as filled various roles for a number of different governing boards.
Yusuf Mohammed has many years of experience in human resources as a HR generalist, serving with EIWM Holdings Ltd. since 2012. Prior to that, he was the operations manager for Medican Development. He is actively involved with many local organizations, volunteering his time and knowledge as a director for The Connection Intercultural Association, as well as serving as chair of
the City of Medicine Hat Social Development Board and the Local Immigration Partnership Executive Board for the past number of years.
Effective Apr. 29, 2020, all three board members will serve three year terms.
Further information on MHC’s Board of Governors can be found here at https://www.mhc.ab.ca/AboutMHC/CollegeProfile/BoardofGovernors
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.