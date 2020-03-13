Medicine Hat College staff have been informed of rumors circulating that Medicine Hat College (MHC) will be closed for the next two weeks. Please be advised that this information is not accurate, and that classes and operations at MHC will continue as usual unless otherwise directed by the Government of Alberta.
Any updates regarding MHC’s actions and responses related to COVID-19 will be posted to our website as they occur. Please visit www.mhc.ab.ca/COVID-19 to stay informed as the situation pertains to MHC.
